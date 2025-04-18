Speedway: Sheffield-Scunthorpe NDL team announces team changes

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The joint Scunthorpe and Sheffield speedway side, which is competing in the WSRA National League, have made a couple of changes on their eve of their season.

Luke Muff will not be available due to off-track personal problems, while the experienced Adam Roynon has also informed bosses at the team, which is this season called Steelers, that he won’t be able to ride for the side.

Sheffield's joint NDL team with Scunthorpe has announced changes. Photo: David Kessen: National WorldSheffield's joint NDL team with Scunthorpe has announced changes. Photo: David Kessen: National World
Sheffield's joint NDL team with Scunthorpe has announced changes. Photo: David Kessen: National World | National World

But Steelers have brought in Nathan Ablitt – who rode for both Scunthorpe sides in 2024 – and talented teenager Vinnie Foord.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team manager of the Sheffield-Scunthope side, Simon Lambert, said: “I believe it’s very much exciting times ahead for the Steelers. We may now have a title-winning side put together.

“It’s great that former Scunthorpe Scorpion Nathan Ablitt has agreed to ride for the Steelers, while Vinnie Foord is keen to learn and jumped at the chance at joining the team and he’s on a bargain average. My thanks to them both for accepting our last-minute calls and an exciting year lies ahead.”

Steelers are involved in their opening meeting of the season on Good Friday (April 18), when they take to the track in the second-half of a double header at the Eddie Wright Raceway, taking on the Middlesbrough Bears. The preceding BSN Series clash between Scunthorpe Scorpions and Redcar Bears commences at 3pm.

They are due to ride at Owlerton before the main Premiership clashes with Belle Vue (Monday May 26) and Leicester (Monday May 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more

Steelers 2025 revised line-up:

Nathan Ablitt 8.33

Luke Harrison 7.66

Vinnie Foord 6.29

Mickie Simpson 4.49

Luke Harris 4.00

Jamie Etherington 3.00

Harrison Rogers 3.00

Related topics:SheffieldSportScunthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice