Speedway: Sheffield-Scunthorpe NDL team announces team changes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Muff will not be available due to off-track personal problems, while the experienced Adam Roynon has also informed bosses at the team, which is this season called Steelers, that he won’t be able to ride for the side.
But Steelers have brought in Nathan Ablitt – who rode for both Scunthorpe sides in 2024 – and talented teenager Vinnie Foord.
Team manager of the Sheffield-Scunthope side, Simon Lambert, said: “I believe it’s very much exciting times ahead for the Steelers. We may now have a title-winning side put together.
“It’s great that former Scunthorpe Scorpion Nathan Ablitt has agreed to ride for the Steelers, while Vinnie Foord is keen to learn and jumped at the chance at joining the team and he’s on a bargain average. My thanks to them both for accepting our last-minute calls and an exciting year lies ahead.”
Steelers are involved in their opening meeting of the season on Good Friday (April 18), when they take to the track in the second-half of a double header at the Eddie Wright Raceway, taking on the Middlesbrough Bears. The preceding BSN Series clash between Scunthorpe Scorpions and Redcar Bears commences at 3pm.
They are due to ride at Owlerton before the main Premiership clashes with Belle Vue (Monday May 26) and Leicester (Monday May 26).
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more
Steelers 2025 revised line-up:
Nathan Ablitt 8.33
Luke Harrison 7.66
Vinnie Foord 6.29
Mickie Simpson 4.49
Luke Harris 4.00
Jamie Etherington 3.00
Harrison Rogers 3.00
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.