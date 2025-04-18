Speedway: Sheffield-Scunthorpe NDL team announces team changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The joint Scunthorpe and Sheffield speedway side, which is competing in the WSRA National League, have made a couple of changes on their eve of their season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Muff will not be available due to off-track personal problems, while the experienced Adam Roynon has also informed bosses at the team, which is this season called Steelers, that he won’t be able to ride for the side.

Sheffield's joint NDL team with Scunthorpe has announced changes. Photo: David Kessen: National World | National World

But Steelers have brought in Nathan Ablitt – who rode for both Scunthorpe sides in 2024 – and talented teenager Vinnie Foord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team manager of the Sheffield-Scunthope side, Simon Lambert, said: “I believe it’s very much exciting times ahead for the Steelers. We may now have a title-winning side put together.

“It’s great that former Scunthorpe Scorpion Nathan Ablitt has agreed to ride for the Steelers, while Vinnie Foord is keen to learn and jumped at the chance at joining the team and he’s on a bargain average. My thanks to them both for accepting our last-minute calls and an exciting year lies ahead.”

Steelers are involved in their opening meeting of the season on Good Friday (April 18), when they take to the track in the second-half of a double header at the Eddie Wright Raceway, taking on the Middlesbrough Bears. The preceding BSN Series clash between Scunthorpe Scorpions and Redcar Bears commences at 3pm.

They are due to ride at Owlerton before the main Premiership clashes with Belle Vue (Monday May 26) and Leicester (Monday May 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers 2025 revised line-up:

Nathan Ablitt 8.33

Luke Harrison 7.66

Vinnie Foord 6.29

Mickie Simpson 4.49

Luke Harris 4.00

Jamie Etherington 3.00

Harrison Rogers 3.00