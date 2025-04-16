Tai Woffinden: Fundraiser launched for seriously injured Sheffield star after serious crash in Rzeszów, Poland
The Sheffield Tigers star was injured riding for Rzeszów in Poland at the end of March, suffering several broken bones in the incident, which led to him spending several days in an induced coma.
He had been airlifted to hospital after the crash.
He has since informed fans of the extent of his injuries, and has published footage of him trying to walk again after the incident.
After a video published on Monday of him walking with a frame, he then released one of him walking with a stick as he battles back.
His club, Sheffield, confirmed an official online GoFundMe page has been set up to aid Tai’s recovery, and there will also be a collection for him carried out at the next Sheffield home meeting.
The club said today: “The triple World Champion crashed in Poland at the end of last month and continues his recovery process in hospital on the continent.
“Supporters can donate via https://www.gofundme.com/f/tai-woffinden-recovery.”
“In addition, Sheffield Speedway will also be holding a collection for their injured star in the upcoming Bank Holiday (Monday, May 5, 6.30pm) home fixture against Belle Vue.”
The page has been set up to raise funds to help support Tai's road to recovery and give some support to medical bills, hotel costs, and travel costs to ease the burden and enable his family to support him during his recovery.
Tai was among the riders at Sheffield’s pre season public practice session at Owlerton last month before suffering his injury several days later.
This season was due to be his third as a Sheffield rider. The team has been operating rider replacement for the two meetings they have raced so far.
He revealed this week he had suffered a double compound right femur fracture (pinned and bolted), a broken back, a right humorous compound fracture, a dislocated and smashed right elbow , 12 broken ribs and punctured lung, a left broken shoulder blade, and a dislocated left shoulder.
