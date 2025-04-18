Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injured Sheffield speedway star Tai Woffinden has left hospital, weeks after his horrific cash in Poland.

The 34-year-old Sheffield speedway rider was airlifted to hospital after a crash while riding in Poland for Rzeszow, and at one stage put in an induced coma because of his injuries, which included a broken back, broken ribs and fractured bones.

Tai Woffinden, pictured, was joint top scored with Chris Holder. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

But today he has announced on his social media pages that he is out of the Polish hospital where he has been treated, posting a short video of himself walking out of the building on crutches. His voice is not back to normal after his treatment.

He said: “Can’t thank the staff enough at Kliniczny Szpital Wojewodzki nr2 im swietej Jadwigi Krolowej w Rzeszowie hospital enough for all the work they have done on me over the past weeks.

“I’m checking out right now and the rehab begins on Sunday. Excuse the robot voice dono when its gonna get better.”

Three time former world champion Woffinden had been due to ride for Sheffield Tigers again this season, after seeing his campaign last season ended early by a broken elbow.

He had been looking forward to returning to action for the club after several months out of action, and was at the club’s public practice session at the end of March.

Fans chanted his name in a gesture of support after the Tigers’ first meeting of the season, a victory over Birmingham which saw the club operate rider replacement, with Chris Holder Josh Pickering, Anders Rowe and Leon Flint taking Woffinden’s rides on the night.