Speedway: Sheffield notch big win over King's Lynn at Owlerton

Sheffield recorded their second big victory in as many weeks, wrapping up a win over Kings Lynn as early as heat 12.

Tigers took a 4-2 win in heat one, Jack Holder winning ahead of Richard Lawson, Anders Rowe taking third.

The Stars went level with a 4-2 in heat two, Chris Harris leading from the start ahead of Leon Flint. Ashton Boughen passed Danyon Hume on lap three to take a point.

Sheffield re-established their lead in heat three as Josh Pickering and Rowe took the first and second from the gate, ahead of Niels Kristian Iverson, third for the visitors.

Tigers gated well in heat four, with Chris Holder and Flint initially taking the lead places. But GP rider Jan Kvech passed Flint on lap two, taking second, with Tigers taking a 4-2, Holder in first place.

Chris Jack Holder and Chris Holder applaud the crowd after Sheffield's win over King's Lynn at Owlerton | National World

Josh Pickering won heat five, ahead of Leon Flint as Tigers took a 10 point lead, winning the heat 5-1. Richard Lawson was third.

Anders Rowe won heat six after a great display of team riding by Tigers to hold off third placed Kvech, Jack Holder in second, Chris Harris fourth in a Tigers 5-1.

Chris Holder won heat seven, the first drawn heat of the night, ahead of the visitors Iversen, second, and third placed Nicolai Klindt.

Tigers looked set to take a 5-1 in heat eight, as Rowe and Flint took the lead, but the Stars ' Lawson passed Flint right on the line to take second by a whisker, Tigers settling for a 4-2.

Josh Pickering won heat nine, with King's Lynn's Chris Harris and Chris Holder battling for second. But Tigers had to settle for a 4-2, Harris taking second.

Heat 10 saw a battle for victory between Jack Holder and Klindt. Holder tried several moves before finding a way through at the end of lap three to win the heat. Rowe stayed ahead of Iversen as Tigers took a 4-2 win.

King's Lynn switched reserve Harris for Ben Cook in heat 11. It proved a good move as the visitors won their first 5-1 of the night, Lawson winning, Harris second ahead of Chris Holder.

Tigers clinched the meeting with a shared heat 12. Pickering won, ahead of Klindt, second, and Harris, third.

Holder brothers Jack (first) and Chris (second) Holder took a 5-1 in heat 13 ahead of Ben Cook.

With Pickering riding rider replacement in heat 14, both teams switch reserves, with Flint and Harris at the gate, along with the visitors tactical substitute Richard Lawson.Pickering won the heat, ahead of Harris, and Lawson. Pickering took the lead on bend two and kept well ahead.

Chris Holder took first in heat 15 , ahead of his brother Jack, who passed Lawson on the line, to give Tigers a 5-1, and a 57-33 win overall.

Sheffield 57: Josh Pickering 15, Jack Holder 13+2, Chris Holder 13+1, Anders Rowe 10+1, Leon Flint 6+1, Danyon Hume 0, Tai Woffinden r/r

King’s Lynn 33: Chris Harris 11+2, Richard Lawson 10+1, Nicolai Klindt 5+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 3, Jan Kvech 2, Ben Cook 1, Ashton Boughen 1.