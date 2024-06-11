Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield lose second away trip in a row

Sheffield suffered their second defeat of the season to Ipswich, going down down 50-40 to the league leaders at Foxhall

The Tru7 Group Tigers could have gone top if they had managed to conjure up an away win, but it was the home side that took both the points from the meeting and the aggregate point.

“It was another disappointing result really,” said manager Simon Stead.

“We’ve got to get more from elsewhere apart from Jack (Holder) and Woffy (Tai Woffinden) and we need some more consistency, we need to fill the gaps.

Dan Gilkes beat Emil Sayfutdinov in heat to win heat four. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

“Ipswich deserved their win, we’re back to licking our wounds a little bit and hopefully we can get a response in our next meeting which is an important one against Belle Vue a week on Thursday (June 20).

“There were some positives though; I feel Jack and Woffy’s form here in particular bears well for later in the season.

“And another thing I think is worth mentioning is that stunning ride from Dan Gilkes over Emil in Heat Four, that was superb.”

Things got off to a great start for Simon Stead’s side when Jack Holder and Kyle Howarth opened with a 5-1 - but the hosts responded immediately with a maximum of their own.

Adam Ellis then led a 4-2 for Ipswich before drama in Heat Four.

Tai Woffinden had got himself in front but was excluded after lifting on bent four.

The re-run saw Rising Star Dan Gilkes step up superbly though as he made a stunning gate away from the inside and managed to fend off hard-charging heat-leader Emil Sayfutdinov in a major scalp for the youngster.

Jack Holder and Howarth conceded a 5-1 in Heat Five before Woffinden dusted himself down to lead a 4-2 with Jason Edwards in the sixth.

The hosts managed successive 4-2s to open up an eight point lead after Heat Eight before Woffinden led a share of the spoils in the ninth.

The gap was opened up to ten points after Heat 10 before the Jack Holder and Howarth looked set for another 5-1 in Heat 11. But a slight mistake from the skipper on the final lap allowed Sayfutdinov through to split the pair.

Woffinden made it a straight hat-trick of victories as a Tactical Substitute as he and Chris Holder got a 4-2 in Heat 12, but the Brit and Jack Holder had to settle for a 3-3 in Heat 13 after a blistering start from home guest Chris Harris.

The Witches sealed things with a race to spare in Heat 14 and whilst Jack Holder rounded off with a third win of the night, Woffinden retired after being squeezed to the back by Sayfutdinov after temporarily holding second place.

Speedway is back at Owlerton THIS WEDNESDAY (June 12, 7.30pm) as Kyle Howarth stages his Testimonial event.

Ipswich 50: Keynan Rew 10, Scott Nicholls 9+1, Emil Sayfutdinov 9, Adam Ellis 8+3, Chris Harris 7, Jordan Jenkins 4+2, Dan Thompson 3.

Sheffield 40: Jack Holder 11, Tai Woffinden 10+1, Kyle Howarth 6+1, Chris Holder 5, Dan Gilkes 4, Josh Pickering 3, Jason Edwards 1.