Speedway: Ipswich bring in guests to fill in for Jason Doyle and Danny King against Sheffield

Sheffield will face two former British champions guesting for opponents Ipswich tomorrow.

The Witches, currently a point ahead of Sheffield at the top of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership table, have drafted in Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls in place of the injured duo of Jason Doyle and Danny King.

The Tru7 Group Tigers lost to Ipswich at Owlerton earlier this year, their only home defeat so far this season, and will be travelled to Foxhall with a full strength team, two days after Tigers Tai Woffinden was runner up in this season’s British Final.

Chris Harris, pictured left with Robert Lambert after Sheffield won the Speedway Premiership last year, will guest for Ipswich on Monday. Picture: David Kessen, National World

There is a bonus point available for the aggregate winner of Monday’s meeting and Tigers team manager Simon Stead says that is something that places extra emphasis on this meeting.

“They got a win over us at home and we can sort of make ourselves feel a little bit better by going there and returning the favour,” Stead said.

“Ipswich is never an easy place to go to but it’s somewhere we’re looking to go to and get a result.

“No doubt that will be a tough test for us though and we’re going to need everybody firing.

“We know we’ve got to improve from Thursday at King’s Lynn but we’ll be gunning for them.”

Former Sheffield man Adam Ellis, another former British Champion, has returned to the Witches’ line-up following a recent shoulder problem.

Ipswich boss Ritchie Hawkins said: “We are coming into the meeting without our number one and captain which is not an ideal scenario when you are facing Sheffield.

“We have got a couple of great guests coming in with Chris and Scotty and Sheffield will be coming to avenge the victory we got at their place. We want to walk away with three points, and I think it will be another close, tough battle.”

IPSWICH: Chris Harris, Dan Thompson, Scott Nicholls, Adam Ellis, Emil Sayfutdinov, Keynan Rew, Jordan Jenkins.