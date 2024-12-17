Former Sheffield star Tobiasz Musielak is set to make his return to Owlerton as an away rider in the Tigers’ first home meeting of the season.

The Pole is scheduled to make his return riding for Birmingham, when the Brummies visit Sheffield speedway in the first home clash of the season, on Thursday April 3.

By that point, the Tigers are scheduled to have already travelled to Poole for what is thought to be their first clash with the Pirates since both teams were in the same division in 1996, nearly 30 years ago.

Tobiasz Musielak returns to Owlerton with Birmingham in April. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to the South Coast side for their first fixture of next season on Wednesday, March 26, although that date is subject to confirmation, and Poole are due at Owlerton for the second leg on April 17.

There are due to be four home meetings in April; and May will see a May 5 double header against Belle Vue in Manchester at noon, and Sheffield in the evening.

Season tickets remain available online for the 12 home Rowe Motor Oil Premiership fixtures only, priced £276 with concession season tickets costing £252. They include KO Cup discounts and cut price parking.

Fixtures: (home meetings in bold)

March 26 Poole (A) (TBC);

Apr 3 Birmingham (H); Apr 10 King's Lynn (H); Apr 17 Poole (H, KOC, TBC); Apr 24 Oxford (H);

May 5 Belle Vue (A) (12noon ); May 5 Belle Vue (H); May 15 Ipswich (H); May 19 King's Lynn (A); May 22 Oxford (A) ; May 26 Leicester (H);

June 9 Leicester (A); June 12 Ipswich (A); June 19 King's Lynn (H); June 26 Belle Vue (H); June 30 Birmingham (A);

July 07 King's Lynn (A); July 14 Birmingham (H); July 21 Leicester (A); July 24 Leicester (H);

Aug 4 Birmingham (A); August 14 Oxford (A); Aug 21 Oxford (H); Aug 25 Belle Vue (12noon) (A); Aug 28 Ipswich (H);

Sept 04 Ipswich (A)