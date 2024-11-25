Speedway: Sheffield announce Hume as final signing ahead of 2025 season

Sheffield have announced the final member of their 2025 line up.

The club this evening revealed Danyon Hume would take the last place in the side, riding as reserve for the Tigers in next season’s Rowe Motor Oil Premiership.

It will he the 28-year-old’s second spell with the Tigers, having also had a short time with the side in the 2021 season.

He also rode for Ipswich in the 2023 Grand Final, where they were beaten by Sheffield, and he is now preparing for his second straight season with Berwick in the Championship.

Sheffield promoter Damien Bates said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to offer Danyon a team place.“He’s always a pleasure to deal with, he keeps everything straightforward and he’s always grateful for any opportunities.

“I think the year he had with Ipswich in 2023 was another big learning curve for him and after not getting in a Premiership team this year, he’s knuckled down in the Championship and his attitude is spot on.

“I think he’ll fit into the team we’ve got really well, I think he’ll learn even more from the other riders around him and it will be good to see him back at Sheffield.”

Hume joins Jack Holder, Chris Holder, Tai Woffinden, Josh Pickering, Anders Rowe and Leon Flint in Sheffield’s 2025 side.

