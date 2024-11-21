Watch: Sheffield speedway boss Simon Stead explains six 2025 signings including Woffinden and Holders
Tigers announced the signings at a meeting of the fans group STARRS at the New Barrack Tavern, near the team’s Owlerton track.
Sheffield speedway boss Stead explained the signings to fans at the meeting, appearing along with promoter Peter Mole.
He also outlined the six names who have been confirmed tonight to The Star, and told us why they had been brought in for the team’s attempt to win the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership title back.
They include the grand prix star Jack Holder and former world champions Chris Holder and Tai Woffinden.
The seventh member of next season’s line up is expected to be confirmed in the next few days.
Watch the Star’s video here to hear his assessment of the signings announced so far.
