Speedway: Sheffield announce big names in 2025 line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield have announced most of their 2025 line-up including two former world champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grand prix star Jack Holder, former world champions Chris Holder and Tai Woffinden, plus Josh Pickering have all been retained whilst up and coming British youngsters Anders Rowe and Leon Flint will also be riding for the Tigers.

The riders were confirmed at a special STAARS winter event at the New Barrack Tavern on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoter Damien Bates said the club did not want to change things too much because they weren’t a million miles away last year.

Jack Holder will begin a fourth straight season with the club – and with long standing captain Kyle Howarth having joined Leicester, the world number six becomes the only rider to sign for the Tigers in each year since stepping back into the top-flight of British Speedway.

Jack’s older brother Chris also returns having enjoyed a mighty fine campaign last term. The 2012 World Champion was the Tigers’ top points scorer throughout 2024 and was voted the Track Staff’s Rider of the Year.

Having seen his season ended prematurely through a broken elbow, Tai Woffinden is back and hopes to pick up where he left off as he won over 50 per cent of his outings for Sheffield in official fixtures last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans’ favourite Josh Pickering enjoyed some spectacular showings, particularly in the second half of the season, and the Aussie will be targeting another step up in 2025.

New signing Anders Rowe will start the season in the main body of the team after a good season as King’s Lynn’s Rising Star in 2024. He scored 25+2 from three visits to Owlerton, including a win over Woffinden.

The Rising Star berth is now taken by the previously announced Leon Flint.