Speedway: Sheffield to face guests Masters and Mountain, but Jack Holder returns for Ipswich clash

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST

Sheffield will face two guest riders in Ipswich colours, in the two clubs’ top of the table clash in Suffolk on Thursday night.

The Witches have brought in Sam Masters, who scored a paid 15 for Leicester against the Tru7 Group Tigers on Monday, as well as Connor Mountain, a former Tigers rider who was part of Sheffield’s 2023 championship winning team.

They take the places of Ipswich’s number one Jason Doyle, and high scoring reserve Dan Thompson, in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash.

Jack Holder is hoping to finish 2025 as World Champion. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldJack Holder is hoping to finish 2025 as World Champion. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Sheffield are re-enforced with the return of their number one, Jack Holder, who returns after missing Monday’s 56-34 defeat at Leicester because of a grand prix qualifier.

Sheffield and Ipswich,, along with Belle Vue, currently sit on 17 league points, 11 clear of King’s Lynn who sit outside the play-off places in fifth.

The Tru7 Group Tigers and the Witches have been involved in some tense tussles in recent years, including their previous meeting at Owlerton last month which Sheffield edged 46-44 in a last heat decider.

It’s also the South Yorkshire side’s first visit to Foxhall since they lifted the Premiership Knockout Cup in Suffolk last term.

Tigers skipper Josh Pickering is glad to see the fixtures coming thick and fast - even more so as he and his team-mates are keen to move on from Monday’s loss at Leicester.

“That’s one good thing about speedway, you don’t have too many days to sit around, ponder on things and worry and stress - you’ve got to be focussing on your next meeting,” Pickering said.

“Leicester is what it is, it’s hard to say exactly where we went wrong - but there’s no panic stations here.

“We’re all looking forward to Ipswich, we’re geared up for it, we’re the top two teams in the league for a reason - let’s keep things cruising along.”

Ipswich: Emil Sayfutdinov, Danny King, Adam Ellis, Tom Brennan, Sam Masters, Connor Mountain, Jordan Jenkins.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.

