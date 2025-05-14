Speedway: Sheffield confirm line up for top of the table clash with Ipswich

Sheffield have confirmed their line up for their top of the table Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash with Ipswich

And on-form reserve Lewis Kerr is set to ride, despite having had to pull out of the British Final earlier in the week after aggravating a collarbone injury.

It means Sheffield go into the clash against the top placed Witches at full strength at Owlerton on Thursday (May 15, 7.30pm).

The Tru7 Group Tigers have also been on form so far, with a run of three straight 57-33 victories on their home track.

But the Suffolk side are the early league leaders and have won all eight of their fixtures in all competitions to date in 2025. The Witches were also the last side to win in South Yorkshire just over a year ago.

Tigers’ heat-leader Chris Holder said expects an entertaining meeting.

He said: “I think this one could be really good.”

“They’re on a roll and with us riding how we are at the minute, it’s definitely a meeting of the top two teams in the league.

“We know they did us at our place last year and it’s one of those meetings that always seems to have a lot riding on it.

“We’ve disposed of every team quite comfortably that’s come to take us on so far though, including Belle Vue and that’s the one that has been a big deal for the confidence.

“We know that if we score what we can from 1-7, then we should beat every team that comes to us and that’s how we’re going into these home meetings in particular this year.”

This fixture kickstarts a busy period for the Tru7 Group Tigers who will find themselves in action on each of the next four top-flight racenights.

While Sheffield are unchanged from last week’s Bank Holiday meetings with Belle Vue, Ipswich have changed their unbeaten riding order for the first time this season.

The programme stand will also have a collection bucket for injured Tigers star Tai Woffinden for any supporters who were unable to donate last time.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Justin Sedgmen, Chris Holder, Lewi Kerr, Leon Flint.

Ipswich: Jason Doyle, Adam Ellis, Emil Sayfutdinov, Danny King, Tom Brennan, Dan Thompson, Jordan Jenkins.