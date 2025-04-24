Watch: Lewis Kerr on Sheffield speedway return and paid nine as Tigers beat Oxford

Published 24th Apr 2025
Lewis Kerr returned to Owlerton after joining Sheffield again - and felt like he had never left.

The 35-year-old, a member of the Tigers’ line up for most of the 2023 premiership winning season, was back in Sheffield colours again against Oxford, and marked his return with a paid nine at reserve in the team’s 57-33 home victory.

He is one of two riders brought in, alongside Justin Sedgmen, as Sheffield acted to replace their injured three time world champion Tai Woffinden, following Woffy’s serious crash racing for Rzeszow in Poland. Woffy is now starting his rehab after leaving hospital.

Asked how he felt after his first meeting since signing at Owlerton again, Kerr said: “Really good. To be fair, it feels like I've not been away.”

You can watch full his interview here.

