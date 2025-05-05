Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield blew Belle Vue away at Owlerton to secure three points from a bank holiday Monday speedway double header.

The Tru 7 Group Tigers nearly won the first of the two clubs’ meetings in the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership, away at the National Speedway Stadium, leading from the second heat, before the Aces drew level in heat 14, and then won the meeting by 46-44 after a 4-2 heat 15.

But Sheffield responded with a powerful showing in their home clash in the evening, leading from the start and clinching a 57-33 victory at the end of the night.

Sheffield set the tone when Anders Rowe and Jack Holder took first and second respectively in a 5-1 heat advantage in the first heat, a race which saw Brady Kurtz, top scorer in the earlier meeting, fail to score on an evening which saw him struggle to a total of four points on the night.

Reserves Leon Flint and Lewis Kerr extended the lead to eight points in the second heat, team riding to keep ahead of the challenge of Tate Ziechke. Both Flint and Kerr scored well at reserve again over the evening, each finishing on eight, with Kerr paid 10.

The only visitor to scorer more than five points on the night was Dan Bewley, who looked fast for most of the evening. He came close to winning his first three programmed rides, but was beaten on the line in heat nine by Sheffield skipper Josh Pickering, who continued his own impressive start to the season by winning the race by a hairs breath after Bewley’s late charge on the last bend.

Belle Vue won only two heat advantages on the night, and Sheffield had effectively secured victory by the end of heat 11. Tigers finished with a 5-1 in heat 15, Jack Holder finishing first ahead of second placed Pickering, beating Kurtz, third, and Bewley, who suffered mechanical problems, to secure the 24 point margin of victory in the meeting.

Tigers’ Leon Flint, whose eight points at Owlerton in the evening had followed a nine, paid 10, in the narrow defeat at the National Speedway stadium, said afterwards the Tigers riders feel as though they can beat anyone at Owlerton, and have done well at home so far this season

He said of the Belle Vue clash at Sheffield: “We've come in with a lot of confidence, obviously pretty disappointed we couldn't get the win at Belle Vue, but I think a lot of teams will struggle to get 44 points.

He added: “Obviously to be winning just about the majority of the match, it's a bit frustrating, but I think we set an example here today at Sheffield.”

He said he was happy with the way he had started this season at Sheffield. He said he felt he had set a level now, and aimed to keep building on that.

Owlerton scorers:

Sheffield 57: Josh Pickering 13+1, Jack Holder 11+1, Lewis Kerr 8+2, Leon Flint 8, Anders Rowe 7+2, Justin Sedgmen 5+3, Chris Holder 5+2.

Belle Vue 33: Dan Bewley 12, Tate Zischke 5+1, Jaimon Lidsey 5+1, Zach Cook 4+1, Brady Kurtz 4, Norick Blodorn 2, Jake Mulford 1.

Sheffield win the aggregate point

National Speedway Stadium scorers

Belle Vue 46: Brady Kurtz 12, Dan Bewley 10+1, Jaimon Lidsey 9+1, Norick Blodorn 7, Zach Cook 6+2, Jake Mulford 2, Tate Zischke 0.

Sheffield 44: Jack Holder 11+1, Leon Flint 9+1, Josh Pickering 8, Chris Holder 7+1, Justin Sedgmen 3+1, Anders Rowe 3, Lewis Kerr 3.