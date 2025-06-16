Sheffield ended a run of three away defeats, with their biggest away win of the season at Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Ipswich losing 51 - 39 at King’s Lynn, Sheffield’s win puts them back within a point of the top of the table, after guest Sam Masters top scored for the Tigers.

The Tru7Group Tigers were ahead from the start of the meeting, which had been delayed because of a wet track, after Jack Holder and guest Zach Cook won the opener 5-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat two saw Tigers extend their lead to eight points, and despite Birmingham pegging it back to a four point deficit after heat five, Sheffield never looked back.

Lewis Kerr won the last heat of the night. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Tigers enjoyed a solid night throughout the team, with all the riders scoring well. Sheffield ended the night strongly too, when Lewis Kerr won heat 15 ahead of Chris Holder, with Keynan Rew third. Tobi Musielak failed to finish after having touched the tapes, then starting the -run from 15m back.

It gave Sheffield a 57-33 win on the night

Sheffield boss Simon Stead said afterwards he was really happy with the Sheffield team’s response.

He said: “It’s been a tough month for us so far, really difficult on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But a really strong performance, nice to see a response from the boys, and a big thank you to the lads who stepped in , because they’ve done a real good job for us tonight.”

Lewis Kerr added: “The whole team did fantastic today.”

Bimingham 33: Tobiasz Musielak 11+1, Keynan Rew 8, Matej Zagar 7, Jonas Jeppesen 4+2, Paco Castagna 3+1, Sam Hagon 0, Michael Jepsen Jensen r/r.

Sheffield 57: Sam Masters 11, Chris Holder 10+2, Jack Holder 9+1,Lewi Kerr 8+3, Leon Flint 8+1, Zach Cook 6+1, Justin Sedgmen 5+1.

Sheffield win the aggregate point.