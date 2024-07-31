Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield are set to rejig their line-up again tomorrow, as they bid to extend their winning run at home, against in-form Leicester.

Tru7 Group Tigers boss Simon Stead is using rider replacement to cover for the injured three-time former world champion Tai Woffinden, but has made changes to the riders running order.

It means skipper Kyle Howarth will ride at number three, and Australian Josh Pickering, who has been hitting good form in recent home fixtures, will ride at number four.

Kyle Howarth, pictured, will ride at number three against Leicester | National World

The rider replacement rides in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash will be in the number two position.

Pickering, who has who has scored a paid 25 points in his last two Owlerton outings, is backing his side to put in another big performance on home shale, after they suffered an away defeat at the hands of King’s Lynn on Monday night, although Sheffiield did enough to win the bonus point for the home and away aggregate score.

He said “We were all disappointed, and a little bit annoyed, after Monday, but that’s gone now and we focus on this next one.

“It’s going to be tough because Leicester have got some great, quality riders and I hope I don’t jinx things but I just think we’ll have too much for them around Sheffield.

“You know me, I always believe we can go out there and get the result we want.

“But we need to go out there and do a lot better than we did at King’s Lynn on Monday that’s for sure and if we all ride how we have been doing at home of late, then I think we can do it.”

Leicester will arrive in South Yorkshire on the back of their biggest win of the season which saw them beat Belle Vue 55-35 last Thursday to move them within a single point of the top four, and the play off positions.

It is the first of seven important meetings for Sheffield throughout August.

Turnstiles open at 6pm. Admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge.

The club will also be holding their annual collection for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund giving supporters the opportunity to donate throughout the course of the night.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Tai Woffinden R/R, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Chris Holder, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes