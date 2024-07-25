Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boss Simon Stead felt Sheffield ‘dug deep’ to secure victory and the bonus point in the last heat against Oxford.

The Tru7 Group Tigers had won the meeting by the end of heat 13, but after a late rally by the visitors, needed to avoid defeat in the final heat to take the aggregate bonus point.

They secured that bonus point as Chris Holder won the race, ahead of Oxford’s Chris Harris and his own younger brother, Jack Holder, Sheffield taking the heat 4-2.

Operating rider replacement for the injured Tai Woffinden, Sheffield had struggled early on, and were losing the meeting 20-22 after heat seven.

Sheffield riders salute the crown after beating Oxford at Owlerton | National World

But three consecutive 5-1 heat advantages in heats eight, nine and 10 turned things around, with Sheffield leading 35-25 after heat 10.

Tigers then extended their lead to 42-30 after heat 12, when Josh Pickering, enjoying one of his highest scoring nights of the season, and reserve Dan Gilkes, won 4-2 against Maciej Janowski and Ashton Boughen

Oxford used Janowski as a tactical substitute in heat 14, and he teamed up with Charles Wright to win 5-1 against Kyle Howarth and Gilkes, setting up the important decider in heat 15 for the aggregate point.

Simon Stead said afterwards it was a difficult meeting.

He said: “We got the points on the board and that’s the most important thing. It was a difficult one

“Oxford rode particularly well, so credit to them, but we dug deep tonight, I didn’t feel we were quite firing on all cylinders.

“Obviously changing the team around to accommodate R/R is difficult, but that was the hand we were dealt, with the limited availability on guests. Ultimately we got the job done and that’s what I’m pleased most about.”

He said he thought Dan Gilkes, who narrowly missed out on winning heat four when Oxford’s Chris Harris overtook him almost at the finish line, was doing really well. He also praised fellow reserve Jason Edwards’ recent form.

He added: “I’m really pleased about how they’re performing. I feel like we’re starting to come together now at a really important time of the season”

Sheffield 50: Chris Holder 14+2, Josh Pickering 12, Jack Holder 11+1, Kyle Howarth 5+1, Dan Gilkes 5+1, Jason Edwards 3, Tai Woffinden r/r.

Oxford 40: Maciej Janowski 12+1, Chris Harris 10, Charles Wright 6+2, Erik Riss 6+1, Ashton Boughen 2+1, Rohan Tungate 2, Luke Killeen 2.