Sheffield ended a run of three away defeats by beating Birmingham, with Australian grand prix stars Jack Holder and Max Fricke clinching the win in the last heat

Birmingham had a great start to the night, with a 5-1 heat advantage in the first race of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash.

But Sheffield chipped away and were level by heat six, and finally took the lead after heat eight, as reserve Jason Edwards and skipper Kyle Howarth secured a 5-1 win over over Michael Palm Toft and Leon Flint.

And the Tru7 Group Tigers had forged an eight point leader after heat 12, when Chris Holder and Jason Edwards secured a 5-1 heat advantages over. over Wiktor Lampart and Leon Flint.

But when Birmingham won heat 14 5-1, after Freddie Lindgren was brought in as a tactical substitute, Sheffield were left needing to avoid a 5-1 in heat 15.

Boss Simon Stead put guest Fricke and number one Holder into the race against GP star Lindgren and Australian Zach Cook - and although Cook won the race, the Tigers pair held Lindgren back to make sure the points were shared 3-3.

Tigers number one Jack Holder said starting had been vitally important on the night. He said: “We just had to get out at the start. There wasn't much passing at the end there, it was just try to follow the leader, Luckily we had the gates in heat 15 .

He said team manager Simon Stead had told him and Fricke just to make sure they didn't lose 5-1 in the final heat . Holder added: “Once I’d seen that Max was going round the outside, I was like, beautiful, we’re gone.”

Birmingham 43: Fredrik Lindgren 13+1, Zach Cook 10, Wiktor Lampart 7, Tom Brennan 5+1, Michael Palm Toft 3+1, Paco Castagna 3+1, Leon Flint 2.