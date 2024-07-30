Speedway: Defeat at King's Lynn, but Sheffield take bonus point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield added another league point to their tally despite losing 51-39 at King’s Lynn.

The Tru7 Group Tigers claimed the aggregate point with a 97-83 success in their ROWE Motor Oil Premiership R1 tie, but unfortunately, it was another road trip which got away from the champions.

After a 3-3 in the opener, King’s Lynn managed a 5-1 in Heat Two before Sheffield guest Ryan Douglas lead another shared race in Heat Three.

But the Tigers then conceded back-to-back heat advantages which saw them trailing by ten.

Chris Holder top scored for Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

Chris Holder and Douglas came out and won the next two races, but with no support from their partners, they were unable to close the gap.

The hosts delivered a 4-2 in Heat Eight to extend their lead to 12 before Tactical Substitute Douglas and Chris Holder banged in a 5-1 in the ninth.

But the hosts hit straight back with a maximum of their own with the Tigers’ joy short-lived.

Jack Holder led a 4-2 with Kyle Howarth in Heat 11 to take his first race win of the night - but again the Stars responded with an identical scoreline the very next race.

The Holder brothers combined for a 5-1 in Heat 13 to keep their hopes alive, but the hosts again replied and sealed the win with a race to spare.

Sheffield are back in action this Thursday (August 1, 7.30pm) when they host Leicester at Owlerton.

Kings Lynn 51: Richard Lawson 12, Jan Kvech 11+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 9+3, Luke Becker 7+2, Patryk Wojdylo 7+1, Anders Rowe 5+1, Benjamin Basso R/R.

Sheffield 39: Chris Holder 13+1, Ryan Douglas 9, Jack Holder 6+2, Kyle Howarth 6, Josh Pickering 2, Jason Edwards 2, Dan Gilkes 1.