Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield are set to take on Poole in a competitive meeting for the first time in years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Tai Woffinden, who rode for Sheffield Tigers in both 2023 and 2024, is to get a testimonial.

They are two of the details to emerge today after the Speedway Promoters Annual General Meeting, which took place this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holders Sheffield are set to meet Poole in the quarter final of next season’s Premiership Knockout Cup, with the Pirates, who won a clean-sweep of trophies in the sport’s second tier in 2024, also taking part in the competition, despite remaining a Championship club.

Sheffield Tigers with the Speedway Premiership Knockout Cup after beating Ipswich 100-80 on aggregate, after a 45-45 draw at Ipswich tonight. Photo: Ryan Guest | Ryan Guest

It means there will be enough clubs taking part in the competition for four quarter finals.

The draw and the revamp was announced at the end of this week’s Speedway Promoters AGM.

British Speedway said in a statement: “Both the Premiership and Championship will enjoy stability of membership, with no changes to competing teams, and all of the existing competitions taking place once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, an exciting addition to the Premiership KO Cup is the inclusion of Championship winners Poole along with all seven regular top-flight clubs.”

They confirmed the south coast club would meet Sheffield in the quarter final.

Meanwhile, the points limit has been confirmed as 40, plus the rising star.

It has also been announced that Tai Woffinden, who rode for Sheffield in 2023 and 2024, has been granted a testimonial for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tai Woffinden, who rode for Sheffield in 2023 and 2024, is to get a testimonial in 2025. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

It has not yet been announced where the three time former world champion will be riding.

Four riders have been granted Testimonial Meetings in respect of their long service to British Speedway. Those riders are: Ryan Douglas, Jason Doyle, Nicolai Klindt and Tai Woffinden.

Next season will also see the return of a British Semi-Final, which will take place at Leicester, offering the on-track opportunity for riders to qualify for the British Final at Belle Vue. Dates for those events are to be confirmed.

Premiership chief executive Phil Morris said: “I’m pleased we have strength and continuity in terms of keeping the same points limit, along with the Rising Stars, and the same competing clubs, and we felt there was no need to make change for change’s sake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The points limit itself was agreed over a month ago, following several meetings leading up to the AGM, and it’s pleasing that we’re also looking at rule changes and improvements for 2026, so we are trying to look a year in advance.

“In terms of fixture planning, we are looking into doing more Bank Holiday double-headers, and all clubs have discussed which others they can work with in terms of reasonable distances to travel.

“It’s good to have all the teams in the KO Cup, including Oxford this time, and we felt it would be great to have eight clubs competing with no byes, so Poole were invited in as Championship champions, and they accepted.

“They will be given a concession to build to Premiership level whilst keeping the majority of their team, and should there be any rider clash, the Premiership team would take priority.”