Sheffield have announced the fixtures for their National Development League team, run jointly with Scunthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there will only be two of their home fixtures held at Owlerton this year, with the other three at Scunthorpe

The team will be called Steelers this season in recognition of both places’ strong steel industry connections, and both the Owlerton fixtures will be run with the senior team meeting on the same evening in what will be double headers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield line up against Leicester for National Speedway Development League clash in 2024 | National World

Of the National Development League contests held at Owlerton, the first will be against Belle Vue on Monday, May 5 and the second against Leicester on Monday, May 26.

There will be a 6.30pm start on both occasions.

Sheffield promoter Damien Bates said: “We’re pleased to be linking up with Scunthorpe again - it’s a club we’ve got a good relationship with and it just works.

“We’ve decided to run under the Steelers name to save a bit of confusion and their home meetings will still be split between the two tracks.

“The NDL meetings were good at Sheffield last year and by putting them on the Bank Holiday Mondays we were already racing at home, hopefully we’ll get third tier racing out to those who might not have seen it before and they should be two entertaining nights of speedway at Owlerton for the supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers will again be co-managed by Simon Lambert and Paul Tatam and include Adam Roynon, Luke Harrison, Luke Harris, Luke Muff, Mickie Simpson, Jamie Etherington and Harrison Rogers.

A season ticket sales event will be held at the Owlerton Stadium Speedway Office this Saturday (February 8) between 12 noon and 2pm.

Steelers fixtures:

Friday April 18: Middlesbrough (at Scunthorpe)

Monday May 05: Belle Vue (at Sheffield, TBC)

Saturday May 17: Middlesbrough (A)

Monday May 26: Leicester (at Sheffield, TBC)

Friday June 20: Oxford (at Scunthorpe)

Sunday July 13: Leicester (A)

Friday July 25: Edinburgh (at Scunthorpe)

Friday August 01: Edinburgh (A)

Sunday August 24: Oxford (A)

Sunday October 12: Belle Vue (A)