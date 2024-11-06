Speedway: Sheffield legend set to leave club for 2025 season

One of Sheffield’s most iconic riders is leaving and will ride for another club next season, it has been announced.

Kyle Howarth, who became the first Tigers skipper in the history of the club to lift the speedway premiership in 2023, and who also lifted the Premiership KO Cup in September, will not be in next season’s team.

He has confirmed he will be with another club in 2025, ending a spell at Sheffield dating back to 2016.

But Sheffield say they have not ruled out a return to Owlerton for the rider in the future.

Kyle Howarth is leaving Sheffield for the 2025 season. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

He is the second of the club’s 2023 Premiership winning heroes to leave after 2024 season, after it was announced that Jason Edwards would be going to Birmingham., meaning Sheffield will see at least two line up changes in 2025.

Sheffield say discussions have been held with Howarth and an agreement has been reached which will see him ride elsewhere in the 2025 Rowe Motor Oil Premiership.

Tigers Promoter Damien Bates said: “It wasn’t an easy conversation to have because Kyle is part of the furniture at Sheffield

“He’s been a fantastic servant to the club, he’s always given it 100 per cent and he’s been a reliable rider for us more often than not.

“But we just felt the time was right and that Kyle going elsewhere next year would be good for both of us - and that was something he’s been feeling for a while also.

“Do I think this is the end of the road for Kyle at Sheffield completely? No - and I hope it’s not either.

“I’d love for things to fall back into place one day so that he can come back and go out with a real bang.”

Howarth, who staged his testimonial at Owlerton earlier this year, made almost 240 appearances for the club, scoring over 1,900 points over his eight season.

He won two league titles with the Tigers, two top flight cups, and was a part of back-to-back Championship Pairs triumphs in 2017 and 2018.

Kyle Howarth lifting the Sports Insure Premiership title in October 2023 at Owlerton, pictured. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Howarth said: “I’ve had such a good time with the club, made some very good memories and met a lot of great people.

“Since joining the club in 2016, they’ve always wanted to be successful so winning the Championship with them in 2017, that was such a good year and to win it away at Ipswich was such a moment.

“Winning two cup titles, winning the Pairs title twice with them and then of course 2023 and that dramatic final against Ipswich at home, to come back from 18 points, that will be one of the best moments for me.

“To win six trophies in eight years with them has been amazing and it’s been great times for me there.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to the promotion for everything they’ve done and sticking by me through some tough runs, to the fans who’ve supported me throughout and I just want to wish Sheffield Speedway all the best in the future.”

Last month it was announced that Leon Flint will ride at Owlerton next season as Sheffield’s rising star.

More team announcements are set to follow in the coming weeks.