Speedway: Sheffield's KO Cup Final dream ends as Ipswich dominate second leg, maximum for Jason Doyle

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 14th Sep 2023, 21:59 BST
Sheffield saw their KO Cup hopes ended as Ipswich hit form to secure the trophy.

Home side Ipswich, chasing a six point deficit from the first leg at Owlerton, looked a strong side, and had levelled the aggregate score by the end of heat seven, going on to win the meeting 55-35, and winning the trophy by an aggregate 97-83.

Guest Max Fricke was the only Tru Plant Tigers rider on the night to win a heat, but Sheffield were not able to secure any heat advantages over the evening, Fricke ended the evening with eight points, just a point short of Tigers top scorer Tobiaz Musielak.

Guest Max Fricke was the only Tigers rider to win a heat on the night, winning his first two outingsGuest Max Fricke was the only Tigers rider to win a heat on the night, winning his first two outings
But Tigers struggled to match the Witches' heat leaders, with Emil Sayfutdinov, Jason Doyle, and Danny King all performing brilliantly on the night, each making double figures.

Tigers boss Simon Stead said: "Over the course of all the meetings, we have got beaten by the better team. We know we're going to have to be better than that as we look forward to the play offs. There's a lot to work with and hopefully we can pick things up.

He said he felt the club had been unlucky to lose Jack Holder and then Tai Woffinden to injury, but felt that if 'everyone came to the party' for the play offs, Sheffield would be dangerous.

Sheffield travel to Wolverhampton for their first leg of their Sports Insure Premiership play-off semi final on Monday, September 25. The second leg will then be at Owlerton on Thursday, September 28

Ipswich 55 (agg 97): Emil Sayfutdinov 13+1, Danyon Hume 4+1, Danny King 12, Erik Riss 3+1, Jason Doyle 12, Keynan Rew 9+1, Joe Thompson 2

Sheffield: 35 (agg 83): Max Fricke 8, Kyle Howarth 2+2, Chris Holder 6, Josh Pickering 4+2, Tobiasz Musielak 9, Kyle Newman 1+1, Jason Edwards 5+1

Related topics:IpswichSheffieldSimon SteadTigers