Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Tigers hit by fresh injury blow as Claus Vissing ruled out against Wolverhampton
Sheffield Tigers have suffered another injury blow - ahead tonight's Sports Insure Speedway Premiership clash with Wolverhampton.
With three times world champion Tai Woffenden already ruled out injured, the club has announced that reserve Claus Vissing is now ruled out of tonight's fixture at Owlerton after he crashed at a meeting in Denmark on Wednesday.
The club said in a statement that Vissing crashed in his home country on Wednesday and the Tru Plant Tigers have booked Jye Etheridge to guest in his place.
Meanwhile the visitors have also lost a reserve with Zach Cook crashing whilst on Championship duty on Wednesday; youngster Luke Killeen deputises.
Tigers: Tai Woffinden R/R, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Jye Etheridge, Jason Edwards.
Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Luke Killeen, Leon Flint.