Sheffield hit by fresh injury blow as Claus Vissing hurt in crash

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Tigers have suffered another injury blow - ahead tonight's Sports Insure Speedway Premiership clash with Wolverhampton.

With three times world champion Tai Woffenden already ruled out injured, the club has announced that reserve Claus Vissing is now ruled out of tonight's fixture at Owlerton after he crashed at a meeting in Denmark on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said in a statement that Vissing crashed in his home country on Wednesday and the Tru Plant Tigers have booked Jye Etheridge to guest in his place.

Meanwhile the visitors have also lost a reserve with Zach Cook crashing whilst on Championship duty on Wednesday; youngster Luke Killeen deputises.

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for just £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

Tigers: Tai Woffinden R/R, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Jye Etheridge, Jason Edwards.