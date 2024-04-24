Speedway: National League returns to Sheffield as junior team returns to Owlerton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National League speedway returns to Sheffield tonight for the first time in years.

The Autocraft Tiger Cubs, the development side being run this season as a joint Sheffield and Scunthorpe team, start their fixtures at Owlerton on April 25, the same night the senior Sheffield side head to Ipsiwich., with Middlesbrough the visitors for the junior side.

The joint side will also host ‘home’ meetings at Scunthorpe this season.

The Autocraft Tiger Cubs boast a useful looking youth side currently led by former Sheffield reserve Jack Smith who rode for the club in 2018.

Current Championship teenage reserves Luke Harrison and Ace Pijper complete an exciting top three whilst the latter’s younger brother Stene makes his NDL debut at No.7.

He’s partnered at reserve by Kean Dicken, the son of former Hull favourite Lee, whilst Mickie Simpson and Sheldon Davies complete the line-up, both having previous experience at this level.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The team will be led by another former Sheffield man in Simon Lambert who has been named as team manager – and he is looking forward to watching his riders progress over the course of the league programme.

“I’m going to be honest from the off, I don’t want to be swapping riders and making changes really,” Lambert said.

“Ideally, I want all of the riders to go out there, enjoy their four programmed rides out there on the track, give it 100 per cent every time and hopefully learn something with every ride as well.

“Obviously I don’t want to lose meetings and I want the lads to experience that winning feeling, but this is called the National Development League for a reason and as long as the boys enjoy themselves and progress during their time with us then I’ll be a happy team manager.

“I’ll be there to support them and guide them every step of the way and I just hope they can go out there and have some fun.”

Admission is just £15 for all adults and concessions whilst all juniors aged 16 and under are admitted absolutely FREE! A reminder that Season Tickets are NOT valid for NDL fixtures but supporters can still show them at the turnstiles to receive a free 16-page programme. Gates open at 6pm.

Supporters should also note that the Carvery Restaurant and the Panorama Room will NOT be open for NDL fixtures, but seating is available in the Lower Bar and Snack Bar which will be open.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Smith, Sheldon Davies, Mickie Simpson, Luke Harrison, Ace Pijper, Kean Dicken, Stene Pijper.