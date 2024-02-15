Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield have announced the dates of the club's National Development League fixtures, with three meetings set to come to Owlerton

Owlerton will host three meetings in the competition, for up and coming riders, as Sheffield enter a joint side along with Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meetings held in Sheffield will include the visit of traditional northern rivals Belle Vue's Colts team.

The Sheffield Prowlers/ Scunthorpe Stags will compete in this year’s six team division which will see the club who tops the regular standings crowned champions.

The Prowlers will host Middlesbrough on Thursday, April 25 (7.30), Belle Vue Colts on Thursday, July 11 (7.30) and Leicester Lion Cubs on Thursday, August 22 (7.30).

The ‘home’ fixtures against Edinburgh Academy and Oxford Chargers will be held at Scunthorpe’s Eddie Wright Raceway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sheffield racer Simon Lambert will be Team Manager for the Prowlers/ Stags who have one signing to go with youngsters Nathan Ablitt, Luke Harrison, Ace Pijper, Stene Pijper, Kean Dicken and Mickey Simpson already confirmed.

2024 SCUNTHORPE/SHEFFIELD NDL FIXTURES: