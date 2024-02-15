Speedway: Dates released for Sheffield Prowlers' Owlerton fixtures, with three meetings set for the city
Sheffield have announced the dates of the club's National Development League fixtures, with three meetings set to come to Owlerton
Owlerton will host three meetings in the competition, for up and coming riders, as Sheffield enter a joint side along with Scunthorpe.
The meetings held in Sheffield will include the visit of traditional northern rivals Belle Vue's Colts team.
The Sheffield Prowlers/ Scunthorpe Stags will compete in this year’s six team division which will see the club who tops the regular standings crowned champions.
The Prowlers will host Middlesbrough on Thursday, April 25 (7.30), Belle Vue Colts on Thursday, July 11 (7.30) and Leicester Lion Cubs on Thursday, August 22 (7.30).
The ‘home’ fixtures against Edinburgh Academy and Oxford Chargers will be held at Scunthorpe’s Eddie Wright Raceway.
Former Sheffield racer Simon Lambert will be Team Manager for the Prowlers/ Stags who have one signing to go with youngsters Nathan Ablitt, Luke Harrison, Ace Pijper, Stene Pijper, Kean Dicken and Mickey Simpson already confirmed.
2024 SCUNTHORPE/SHEFFIELD NDL FIXTURES:
Thursday April 25: Sheffield v Middlesbrough 7.30 Sunday May 19: Leicester v Sheffield 3pm Friday June 28: Scunthorpe v Edinburgh (follows Championship fixture) Saturday July 6: Middlesbrough v Sheffield 3pm Thursday July 11: Sheffield v Belle Vue 7.30 Sunday July 14: Oxford v Scunthorpe 3pm Thursday August 22: Sheffield v Leicester 7.30 Friday August 30: Belle Vue v Sheffield 7.30 Friday September 6: Scunthorpe v Oxford 7.30 Friday September 13: Edinburgh v Scunthorpe 7.30