A sixth rider has been announced for the joint Sheffield-Scunthorpe National Development League side

Bosses have announced the signing of another rider for the joint Sheffield-Scunthorpe speedway development league team for 2024.

Kean Dicken has been named as the sixth member of the team which will race at both Owlerton and the Eddie Wright Raceway, in the National Development League next season.

The 22-year-old joins Nathan Ablitt, Luke Harrison, Mickie Simpson and brothers Ace and Stene Pijper.

It means there is only one more place to fill in the team, which will race as Sheffield Prowlers at Owlerton, and Scunthorpe Stags at Scunthorpe.

Dicken’s previous stint at this level saw him race for Belle Vue in 2018, although he was due to line up for Leicester in 2020 before that campaign was cancelled due to Covid. He had also lost out on a team place at Birmingham in 2017 when he suffered a broken leg on practice day.

Scunthorpe promoter Rob Godfrey revealed: “Kean Dicken was outstanding in our amateur meetings at the Eddie Wright Raceway last year and I realised he should be riding in the National League and I said as much to him.

Godfrey insisted there would be no rush to sign the seventh and final rider for the team.