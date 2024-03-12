Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fan favourite Toby Musielak is set to done Sheffield colours one more time - for skipper Kyle Howarth.

The popular Pole, a key rider for Sheffield for the past two seasons, but riding for Kings Lynn in 2024, will wear a Tigers race jacket on Thursday night under changes made for Howarth's testimonial.

Originally due to take part representing a Rest of the World team, Musielak has switched to the Tigers' team over after three Sheffield riders, Jack Holder, Chris Holder, and Tai Woffinden, had to pull out because of commitments in mainline Europe.

It means Rory Schlein, another ex-Tiger, and Jye Etheridge, one of the stars of the Tigers' grand final victory last October, will also ride as Tigers for the night.

Howarth celebrates his testimonial on Thursday (March 14, 7.30) with a Sheffield v Rest of the World Meeting.

He first joined the club in 2016 and has since captained the Tigers to two league titles, one of which saw them crowned champions of British Speedway’s top division for the first time in their history last October.

He has also been part of two Championship Pairs triumphs and has become a firm fans’ favourite.

The 30-year-old opted to hold his testimonial at Owlerton which will see a Sheffield side take on a Rest of the World select.

Howarth, Josh Pickering, Jason Edwards and Dan Gilkes will complete the home team as regular Sheffield riders.

The Rest of the World select are led by current world number two Freddie Lindgren with seven-times Danish Champion Niels-Kristian Iversen included alongside Justin Sedgmen who was a runner-up in the Premiership with Sheffield in 2022.

Howarth admits he’s amazed by how quickly the event has come around and says he’s excited to get the year up and running.

Said Howarth: “When I was told I was eligible for this meeting, I remember thinking ‘ah it’ll be fine that’s ages away.’

“But the winter seems to have flown by like no other - and here we are!

“I want to thank all of the riders who have given up their time to be involved - I know these boys will put on a real good show for the supporters.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in speedway so far overall.

“I just love riding bikes and the day that enjoyment stops and the day I don’t get that buzz anymore is the day I’ll pack it all in.

“But for now, that buzz is definitely well and truly still here and I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be a great night and year ahead!”

Admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students, both requiring ID evidence to be shown) with kids up to and including the age of 17 just £1 while all under-5s are admitted free. A reminder that season tickets are NOT valid for this fixture.

A special souvenir raceday programme has been published for the event reflecting on Howarth’s career and will be available for £5 trackside.

SHEFFIELD: Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Rory Schlein, Jye Etheridge, Josh Pickering, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.