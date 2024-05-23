Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield's number one set to sit out Owlerton clash with Leicester

Sheffield number one Jack Holder is set to miss tonight’s clash with Leicester following the birth of his baby son.

The Austrialian grand prix star’s partner, Jessica, has given birth to their first child, and the rider will be remaining with them tonight

The Tru7 Group Tigers have been granted a facility, but with Birmingham the only top-flight side not in action, club bosses have opted to run Rider Replacement at No.1 with every team member eligible to cover the Australian's programmed outings

Jack Holder has become a dad. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Team manager Simon Stead said: "First and foremost we'd like to congratulate both Jack and his partner Jessica on the birth of their baby boy.

"We totally understand and respect Jack's decision to be by their side and to make the most of this special day and we look forward to welcoming him back into the team on Monday at Belle Vue.

"Leicester was always going to be a tough meeting anyway - but the fact that we've now got three of our regular riders missing makes it much, much tougher.

"Nevertheless, the riders representing our team tonight will be going out there and giving it absolutely everything they've got to try and get the result we want - it goes without saying that we'll need our fabulous supporters behind us even more cheering the lads on!

"I'd also like to thank our track staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly once again over the last 48 hours or so - I've been down to the track this morning and it's looking superb so I think we're in for some great speedway tonight."