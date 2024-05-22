Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield forced to reshuffle as two riders set to miss Leicester clash with injuries

Sheffield will face Leicester at Owlerton on Thursday with a side patched up with guests, after two of the team were ruled out with injuries.

Aussie Josh Pickering is currently in Poland waiting to find out the full extent of his injuries sustained in a crash whilst racing for Edinburgh in the Cab Direct Championship last Friday.

While Rising Star Dan Gilkes is also forced to miss the clash under concussion regulations following his spill in the Polish Under-24 League last week. However, reserve Jason Edwards, who missed last week’s home defeat against Ipswich with a fractured cheekbone, is fit again and ready to ride again for the Tru7 Group Tigers.

Sheffield's Jason Edwards returns from injury. Photo: David Kessen, National World

It means veteran Australian Rory Schein will fill in as guest to replace Pickering, while former Belle Vue Rising Star Jake Mulford will stand in for Gilkes. Following last Monday’s first home loss of the season at the hands of Ipswich, the patched-up Tru7 Group Tigers will now be doing everything they can to avoid successive defeats at Owlerton for the first time in almost three years.

Sheffield number three Chris Holder said: “Leicester have got a really solid top five and they’re going to be difficult to turn over.

“They’ve got Max (Fricke) at number one, who’s been going good, and while they don’t have any other massive names, every one of their boys can beat anybody.

“So it’s not going to be easy by any means and we’re going to have to be ready to rock and roll from Heat One and all contribute to the points if we want to make up for last week.”

The aggregate point is also on the line on Thursday with the Tigers narrowly leading by two following their 46-44 win at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena last month.

Turnstiles open at 6pm and admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Rory Schlein, Chris Holder, Kyle Howarth, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Jake Mulford.