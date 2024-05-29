Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield still without popular racer for Thursday speedway clash with Birmingham, as Brummies bring in guest

Sheffield will be a rider down again on Thursday as they take on Birmingham in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership on Thursday (May 30, 7.30pm).

Australian Josh Pickering is still not ready to return to action after aggravating a shoulder injury, and Tigers will be operating rider replacement to cover his rides.

Birmingham will also be a rider down, with Piotr Pawlicki and Wiktor Lampart unavailable because they are racing in the Polish national championship final. The Brummies will be operating rider replacement, and also using a guest, Simon Lambert, to fill in at reserve.

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth says the Tru7Group Tigers will need a professional performance to win the meeting, against a side they took two points against when they met in Birmingham in March, when Sheffield won a superheat after the scores finished 45-45.

He said: ““Birmingham have got a weaker side coming to us but we can’t take it for granted – the day you do that is the day you’re probably going to get beat surprisingly,” Howarth said.

“So we’ve got 15 big races coming up, we want to put on a good show on for the supporters and we want to make sure we come away with another win.

