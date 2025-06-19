Speedway: Holder brothers shore up late Sheffield win over King's Lynn

Brothers and Jack and Chris Holder shored up a late win for Sheffield over Kings Lynn, with two vital late 5-1s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tru7 Group Tigers had led by 10 points after heat six, but King’s Lynn battled back, led by a 16 point haul by their reserve, GP star Jan Kvech, from seven rides.

And three successive five one heat advantages for the Stars meant that the visitors were leading 38-34 after heat 12 of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Jack Holder and Chris Holder | National World

But the Holder brothers then combined to secure 5-1 heat advantages in both heats 13, and 15, winning the meeting in the last heat, and putting Tigers back at the top of the table.

Tigers took a 5-1 in heat one, Anders Rowe leading from the gate. Jack Holder, who HD been passed early on by Richard Lawson, finished second after Lawson was hit by mechanical problems and failed to finish.

Czech GP star Jan Kvech led from the gate to win heat two, well ahead of Tigers Leon Flint, second, and Justin Sedgmen in a 3-3.

Rowe took a rider replacement ride in heat three, finishing ahead of the Stars ‘ Chris Harris to take the win, Lewis Kerr in third, Sheffield winning 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stars brought in Kvech as a reserve switch in heat four. But it was Flint who won the race, ahead of Chris Holder, team riding to back his team mate up and extended Sheffield's lead to 10 points.

Kings Lynn narrowed the gap with a 4-2 in heat five, Nicolai Klindt finishing ahead of Chris Holder.

Tigers restored a 10 point lead in heat six, Jack Holder beating Niels Kristian Iversen, with Flint third.

Chris Harris won heat seven for the visitors, with Chris Holder holding Kvech off to take second, in a 4-2 to the away side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat eight saw the points shared, Flint winning ahead of the visitors’ Luke Harrison, with third placed Klindt, shutting the door to keep Tigers' Rowe at bay.

Tigers' Lewis Kerr led from the gate to win heat nine, ahead of Kvech and Klindt, who pushed him all the way in a shared heat.

The Stars pulled back to within four points in heat 10, Kvech and Harris taking the top places ahead of Jack Holder in the visitors first 5-1 of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s Lynn drew level after heat 11, Klindt and Lawson keeping Chris Holder back in third, another 5-1 for the Stars.

A 5-1 in heat 12 put Kings Lynn four points ahead, Chris Harris battling back from last to second, behind heat winner Kvech.

The Holder brothers levelled the scores in heat 13, Jack winning a 5-1 ahead of Chris, with the older brother battling back from last place in a hectic lap one.

Scores remained level after heat 14, Kvech winning ahead of Tigers’ Flint and Kerr, having passed early leader Flint on the first lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant a last heat decider in heat 15. And it was the Tigers who led from the start, Chris finishing ahead of Jack, with Harris in third after Klindt suffered mechanical problems while at the back.

Sheffield 47: Chris Holder 12+2, Jack Holder 11+2, Leon Flint 11, Anders Rowe 7, Lewi Kerr 5+1, Justin Sedgmen 1+1, Josh Pickering r/r.

King’s Lynn 43: Jan Kvech 16, Chris Harris 10+2, Nicolai Klindt 8+1, Richard Lawson 4+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 3+1, Luke Harrison 2, Ben Cook r/r.