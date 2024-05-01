Craig Cook, pictured during his time at Sheffield in 2022. He is set to make his first appearance for Oxford in the Premiership against the Tigers. Photo: National World

Former Sheffield rider Craig Cook is set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season against the Tigers on Thursday, days after signing for Oxford.

The Tru7 Group Tigers are looking to make it three wins on the trot having not ridden since their last home outing which resulted in a 58-32 beating of King’s Lynn two weeks ago. Since then, Tigers number one Jack Holder has won his first speedway Grand Prix in Croatia, at the weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Stead’s side will once again be at full strength, against a Spires side which has signed Cook on a short term deal to cover for another ex-Tiger, Lewis Kerr, who is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Craig Cook. Photo: David Kessen, National World

The Spires have Polish World Cup winner Maciej Janowski at number one and also include former British Champions Chris Harris and Charles Wright.

The league’s newcomers lead 47-43 on aggregate following their win at Cowley in March - but if the Tigers could overturn that small deficit, they would move level on points with Oxford in the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership standings.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “Oxford have built a solid, solid team to move into the Premiership with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve already made a couple of team changes and they still look just as strong.

“But we’re obviously getting going ourselves now and we want to continue our own good run.

“So I think it should be a great speedway meeting and we’ll definitely be pushed harder than we were against King’s Lynn.”

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.