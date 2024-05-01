Speedway: Ex-Tiger Craig Cook set to make Oxford debut against Sheffield as Tigers aim to extend winning run
Former Sheffield rider Craig Cook is set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season against the Tigers on Thursday, days after signing for Oxford.
The Tru7 Group Tigers are looking to make it three wins on the trot having not ridden since their last home outing which resulted in a 58-32 beating of King’s Lynn two weeks ago. Since then, Tigers number one Jack Holder has won his first speedway Grand Prix in Croatia, at the weekend
Simon Stead’s side will once again be at full strength, against a Spires side which has signed Cook on a short term deal to cover for another ex-Tiger, Lewis Kerr, who is ruled out with an ankle injury.
The Spires have Polish World Cup winner Maciej Janowski at number one and also include former British Champions Chris Harris and Charles Wright.
The league’s newcomers lead 47-43 on aggregate following their win at Cowley in March - but if the Tigers could overturn that small deficit, they would move level on points with Oxford in the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership standings.
Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “Oxford have built a solid, solid team to move into the Premiership with.
“They’ve already made a couple of team changes and they still look just as strong.
“But we’re obviously getting going ourselves now and we want to continue our own good run.
“So I think it should be a great speedway meeting and we’ll definitely be pushed harder than we were against King’s Lynn.”
Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.
Oxford: Maciej Janowski, Erik Riss, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Chris Harris, Craig Cook, Ashton Boughen.
