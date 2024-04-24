Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield boss Simon Stead has praised rising Star Dan Gilkes ahead of the team’s trip to Ipswich tonight (Thursday)

Sheffield travel to Ipswich (April 25, 7.30 pm) as last year's Grand Finalists go head-to-head once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tru7 Group Tigers were beaten by 18 points in tricky track conditions on that occasion at Foxhall – but created history by overturning that deficit to win the top-flight title for the very first time last October.

The reigning champions have been gaining momentum in recent outings, winning their last two, including a 58-32 home rout over King’s Lynn at Owlerton.

And whilst acknowledging the fact that this is certain to be a much different test, team boss Simon Stead hopes the confidence his side are currently carrying can help play a part.

“I think there are plenty of positives that all of the lads can take from recent meetings,” Stead said.

Dan Gilkes was praised by Simon Stead. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s getting into their groove now and it was great to see Dan (Gilkes) finish off three unbeaten against King’s Lynn as well.

“He’s had a tough start to the year personally but he’s been putting a real shift in behind the scenes and I was really proud of him last Thursday.

“We know Ipswich is a tough place to go to and we know they’ve put together another strong side this year once again – but our boys are feeling good about themselves and I’m interested to see what they can go and do in this current mood.”

Both sides are at full strength for the clash with the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership aggregate point for this one to be decided at Owlerton on Monday, May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Doyle is back for Ipswich after missing their clash with Belle Vue due to travel problems, while Danny King returns after injury.

Ipswich team manager Ritchie Hawkins said: “We have started the season very well, certainly at home and we are looking forward to Thursday, I know the boys are well up for it. We will relish the challenge of facing Sheffield and everything that they bring and I’m sure it will be a cracking meeting in front of a big crowd.

“As things are, we are very hopefully Danny will be back, he is fully focused and desperate to be back, he does not want to be missing many meetings. Jason will be back, and we will be back to our full one to seven, the team that has done so well at the start of this season.

“Both teams have been tipped by many to be there at the end of the season, but it is a long year. It is another tough early test and I’m sure Sheffield will be looking to do a lot better than their recent visits to our place. I’m sure they will want to get one over us and put a marker down for the season and we certainly want to do the same thing with another convincing home performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPSWICH: Emil Sayfutdinov, Jordan Jenkins, Danny King, Adam Ellis, Jason Doyle, Keynan Rew, Dan Thompson.