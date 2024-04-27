Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Tigers number one Jack Holder is tonight leading the Speedway World Championship after winning his first grand prix.

The Australian won the meeting in Donji Kraljevic this evening to put himself two points clear of Jason Doyle, after what was the first meeting of this year’s GP series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means he and Chris Holder, also a Sheffield rider, are the first brothers to have both won GPs in the sport.

Jack Holder at Owlerton. Picture: David Kessen, National World

This evening he beat Jason Doyle, Freddie Lindgren and world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik. It was the same final line up as he raced in his first ever GP final last season, when he looked set to win before the heat was stopped following a fall by another rider, with Lindgren winning the re-run.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, he described the race as ‘history’.

He said: “I’ve just made history with the Holder family, the first brothers to win - massive monkey off my back.

I’ve been wanting this one for long long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his partner was unable to be at the meeting tonight, as she cannot travel at present because she is pregnant with the couple’s child.

He told her in the interview: “That was was for you.”

He added: “It was a pretty technical track out there, There were a few big holes but I was trapping , trapping for fun, logging my laps and got to that chequered flag first.”