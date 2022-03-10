Kid Galahad will not return to the ring as planned this Saturday.

Galahad, who lost his IBF featherweight world title in his first defence against Kiko Martinez in November, had been set to return to the ring at super-featherweight on Saturday to fight for the WBC international silver crown.

But he has since jetted out to Toronto, Canada with stablemate Kell Brook to watch Samuel Vargas’s fight against Przemyslaw Runowski on Sunday.

He will be back out ‘very soon’, however, according to a member of his team.

Welterweight Vargas is looking to bounce back from defeat to Connor Benn – a potential future opponent of Brook, who looks set to fight on after stopping Amir Khan in six rounds last month.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s Terri Harper, who lost her world title on the same night as Galahad at Sheffield Arena, will make her comeback this weekend.

She has also moved up a weight division and will campaign at lightweight, starting on Saturday in Nottingham on the undercard of former Ingle Gym fighter Leigh Wood’s bout against Irishman Michael Conlan.

Harper said: “I’ve been trying to explain to my Grandma about moving up in weight and she said it’s only five pounds, but that five pounds makes a huge difference.

“I’m just happy to be back and excited to get back out there on Saturday night, show everyone what I’ve been working on.