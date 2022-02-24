Galahad, now 31, has spent much of his 13 years as a professional in the shadow of The Special One, but could soon eclipse his achievements and create history.

After moving up to super-featherweight, the recently dethroned world champion – he lost the IBF featherweight world title in his first defence against Kiko Martinez in November – will make his comeback against American Jorge David Castaneda in Nottingham on March 12.

Sheffield's Kid Galahad wants to make history as the city's first two-weight world champion. Picture Scott Merrylees

Galahad will be appearing on the undercard of former Ingle Gym man Leigh Wood's interim world title defence along with Doncaster’s Terri Harper, who also lost her world title at Sheffield Arena on the same night and has since moved up in weight.

A win could put the last of Brendan Ingle’s protégé’s in line for a world title eliminator in his next bout, which is expected to take place in the summer, before another world title shot possibly before the end of 2022.

Sheffield has produced six world champions, but Galahad could be the first to reign supreme at two weights.

"I’m ready and I can’t wait,” he said.

"I have been in camp training hard. Everything is going good.”

The WBC international silver super-featherweight belt is on the line against Castaneda, who has 15 wins from 16 professional fights, but Galahad admitted he wasn’t really interested in anything other than world titles.

He took a harder fight on paper than needed to try and get his career back on track as soon as possible.

"Some people do need easing back in but I just don’t think I am one of those fighters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheffield-based featherweight Jordan Gill has a chance to become European champion this weekend.

Gill, 27, who is originally from Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, previously trained alongside Galahad and Co at the Ingle Gym but is now under the tutelage of Dave Coldwell in Rotherham.

"This is my life, I dedicate my life to boxing,” he said.

"I take myself away from my family. I’m here in Rotherham, working every day.