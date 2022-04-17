This year marks the 46th successive year that the tournament has been held at Sheffield’s world-famous Crucible Theatre, and stars of the sport have revealed just why it is such a special venue to compete in.

In a video posted by Sheffield Council on Twitter, Shaun Murphy; Stuart Bingham and Barry Hawkins are among the returning players who have paid tribute to The Crucible, revealing what competing in the venue means to them.

This year's tournament marks the first time it has been held in front of full crowds at The Crucible since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Murphy during day one at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2022. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Former snooker World Champion Shaun Murphy, who lost out to Mark Selby in last year’s final, described the Crucible as a ‘great venue’.

He said: "Well, it’s the best. You know, we play in bigger arenas, we play in bigger cities around the world.

"But, you know, if you go to Hong Kong and you say the word ‘Sheffield’ to someone on the street, they’ll say: ‘steel and snooker’.

Barry Hawkins during day one at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2022. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"And snooker and Sheffield go hand-in-hand. They are synonymous with eachother around the world.

“This is the 46th year that this tournament has been in this great venue, and I’m sure there will be many, many more to come because we all love coming back to Sheffield.”

He added: “And really, you know, really looking forward to the challenge that is The Crucible.”

"It’s created some real big stories over the years, and yeah, I can’t wait to kick off and be involved again.”

Stuart Bingham of England plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship Round Two match during day nine of the Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. Photo George Wood/PA Wire

Former world and masters champion, Stuart Bingham added: “It’s a privilege to be here, it’s the home of snooker. Obviously, the golf you’ve got The Open...you’ve got Wembley for football. But yeah, for us snooker players it’s this [The Crucible].”

Barry Hawkins, who has made his 17th consecutive appearance at the World Championships this year – following his debut at The Crucible in 2006, said: “It’s just an amazing venue, an amazing atmosphere every time you walk out there.”