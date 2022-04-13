The city is hosting the World Snooker Championship for its 54th consecutive year starting from this Saturday (April 16) until the final on May 2.

Mark Selby will return to The Crucible Theatre to defend his 2021 title, hoping to win a fifth title overall, while Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to meet the record set by Stephen Hendry, who has won the Championship seven times.

Now, Sheffield city centre is putting on its glad rags ahead of the tournament in two days time.

Marquees and pavilions have popped up on Crucible square, and the windows of the Winter Gardens are adorned with a huge banner for the event.

See our gallery of pictures below to see how Sheffield has been transformed to proudly welcome snooker back to the city.

The tournament will be available to watch on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK and across Europe.

1. Sheffield prepares to welcome World Snooker back for another year Decorations include these snooker topiaries outside the Crucible. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Sheffield prepares to welcome World Snooker back for another year Sheffield prepares to welcome World Snooker back for another year. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Sheffield prepares to welcome World Snooker back for another year Mark Selby will return to the Theatre to defend his 2021 title and hopefully win a fifth title overall Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Sheffield prepares to welcome World Snooker back for another year Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to meet the record set by Stephen Hendry, who has won the Championship seven times. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales