The incident took place near to the Steel Foundry Wetherspoons pub in the Oasis dining quarter of Meadowhall at around 7pm last night (Friday, April 15).

The eye-witness, who does not want to be named, was having a drink in the Steel Foundry when he observed a security guard tackle a youth, encircled by a small group of a similar age, to the ground before removing him from the premises.

He said the group returned to the pub shortly after the security guard left, and soon after, a large group rushed to the Oasis dining quarter and claims violence ‘erupted’ among 25-30 people in their teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place near to the Steel Foundry Wetherspoons pub in the Oasis dining quarter of Meadowhall at around 7pm last night (Friday, April 15). Picture Scott Merrylees

"It erupted into what can only be described as a Wild West bar fight. There were tables and chairs being thrown, one table was smashed over one male’s head,” the eye-witness said.

He added: “There were loads of little groups fighting...there was a male who was being held against the glass barrier while one male punched him and another punched and kicked him.”

The eye-witness said he believed the male involved in that altercation may have needed medical treatment.

"I didn’t feel safe, and I don’t think other people there did either...there was a woman who was caught up in the middle of it and was shaking afterwards. Spoons’ staff sat her down and gave her a glass of water afterwards,” he added.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths: Arrest made in investigation into murder of man shot dead at Burngreave car wash in Sheffield

Responding to the eye-witness’ comments, a spokesperson from Meadowhall said no more than 20 people were involved in the incident, only one chair was thrown and no-one was injured.

They added: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority. Our team responded quickly to an isolated incident yesterday evening and we are supporting the police with their investigations.”

The eye-witness said a single police officer was dispatched to the scene, and has questioned whether there are enough security staff at Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.18pm yesterday evening to reports of an altercation in the Oasis Dining Quarter at Meadowhall.

“Officers attended and it is believed the altercation took place between a number of young people.

“No injuries were reported. Inquiries are ongoing.”