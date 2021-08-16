Boxing world champion Anthony Joshua poses for photos with fans as he trains in Sheffield for big fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua has been making plenty of friends as he trains in Sheffield ahead of his next big fight.
The IBF, WBA and WBO boxing champion is busy training at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield as he prepares to take to the ring against Oleksandr Usyk at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
He has been spotted in recent days posing for photos with fans on the street in Burngreave and at a restaurant in Dronfield, just outside Sheffield.
Tahini Lounge on Sheffield Road, Dronfield, shared this photo of the big man visiting the restaurant and cocktail bar on Sunday evening.
The photos of Joshua mixing with his fans exemplify the star’s humble nature, which sets him apart from other big names who enjoy the life of luxury their riches afford them.
The world heavyweight champion has previously shown fans inside the simple two-bedroom flat in Sheffield where he has stayed ahead of other fights while training with coach Rob McCracken.
Earlier this month, Joshua shared photos and video of his eye-catching training methods in Sheffield, which include beating a tyre with a metal pole while hooked up to breathing apparatus, hurling a medicine ball against a wall and ducking and swerving to avoid a ball being repeatedly flicked towards him.
The English Institute of Sport, where Joshua trains alongside future stars of the sport, made the headlines earlier this month for its role in producing Britain’s most successful boxing performance at an Olympics in more than a century.