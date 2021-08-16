Man, 55, rushed to hospital after crash with car on Sheffield road

Police said their officers were called at 10am following reports of a collision on City Road, Sheffield.

On arrival, they found a cyclist had been in collision with a Toyota Corolla.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police taping off City Road in Sheffield as enquiries into the incident are ongoing

The road remained closed as enquiries were ongoing.

Those with information can call 101 quoting incident number 214 of 16 August.