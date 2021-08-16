Man, 55, rushed to hospital after crash with car on Sheffield road
A cyclist was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car on a busy Sheffield road this morning.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:21 pm
Police said their officers were called at 10am following reports of a collision on City Road, Sheffield.
On arrival, they found a cyclist had been in collision with a Toyota Corolla.
The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
The road remained closed as enquiries were ongoing.
Those with information can call 101 quoting incident number 214 of 16 August.
