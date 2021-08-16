'Name and shame them' - fury over no-show at Sheffield pub for huge booking

The Stag's Head on Psalter Lane in Sharrow revealed how someone had booked a table for 23 people on Friday evening but failed to turn up, despite the pub having gone to great lengths to accommodate them.

The pub said: “If you book a table for 23 people with us Friday at 5pm and don’t show up you probably deserve to be named and shamed!

“We brought in extra staff, extra chefs and bought extra produce! A simple phone call is all we ask for to cancel a table.”

The Stag's Head pub on Psalter Lane in Sheffield revealed a customer had failed to turn up after making a booking for 23 people (pic: Google)

The story generated a furious response, picking up more than 500 likes on Twitter, with many people agreeing that the customer should be named and shamed so other venues would know not to take bookings from them.

There was particular indignation that someone could do this at a time when pubs are still recovering from the impact of the Covid pandemic, which has forced many out of business.

The Beer House micropub on Ecclesall Road said: “Names should be shared with all other establishments and then they could choose whether to accept a booking from them! Sorry to hear.”

Paul Turner commented: “Disgraceful and ignorant behaviour. Simple but controversial answer – start charging non refundable deposit for table bookings unless the customers turn up in which case they get it back.”