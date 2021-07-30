Tokyo Olympics: Sheffield's English Institute of Sport hailed Team GB 'medal factory'

The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield has been hailed as a “medal factory” after Team GB’s boxers guaranteed at least three more podium spots.

By Steve Jones
Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:28 am
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:58 am

Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack, who train at the world-class facility in Sheffield which houses Team GB Boxing, won their respective quarter-final fights on Friday to ensure they leave Tokyo with nothing less than a bronze medal each.

It comes after featherweight Karriss Artingstall secured Team GB’s first boxing medal of the Olympic Games on Wednesday by progressing through to the semi-final tomorrow (Saturday), where she will face Sena Irie of Japan.

The trio are among 11 boxers based in the Steel City who qualified for Tokyo 2020, with a further five – Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight), Caroline Dubois (lightweight), Lauren Price (middleweight), Galal Yafai (flyweight) and Luke McCormack (lightweight) – still in medal contention.

Britain's Pat McCormack (red) is guaranteed an Olympic medal along with Ben Whittaker and Karriss Artingstall.

“The medal factory in Sheffield continues to churn out successful boxers,” said commentator Ronald McIntosh after light-heavyweight Whittaker edged a split decision against Brazil's Keno Machado.

He will return to the ring on Sunday to fight Imam Khataev from Russia for a place in the final.

McCormack – the No. 1 seed in his weight class – will go head-to-head against Irishman Aidan Walsh the same day.

Former professional boxer Luke Campbell, who won gold at London 2012, said: "The setup they have at the EIS [English Institute of Sport] is unbelievable.”

Great Britain won five boxing Olympic medals at London 2012 and a further three at Rio 2016.

Bryony Page became the first Sheffield-based athlete to take home a medal at this summer’s Games on Friday when she won bronze in the women’s trampoline event.

