Tokyo Olympics: Sheffield's English Institute of Sport hailed Team GB 'medal factory'
The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield has been hailed as a “medal factory” after Team GB’s boxers guaranteed at least three more podium spots.
Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack, who train at the world-class facility in Sheffield which houses Team GB Boxing, won their respective quarter-final fights on Friday to ensure they leave Tokyo with nothing less than a bronze medal each.
It comes after featherweight Karriss Artingstall secured Team GB’s first boxing medal of the Olympic Games on Wednesday by progressing through to the semi-final tomorrow (Saturday), where she will face Sena Irie of Japan.
The trio are among 11 boxers based in the Steel City who qualified for Tokyo 2020, with a further five – Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight), Caroline Dubois (lightweight), Lauren Price (middleweight), Galal Yafai (flyweight) and Luke McCormack (lightweight) – still in medal contention.
“The medal factory in Sheffield continues to churn out successful boxers,” said commentator Ronald McIntosh after light-heavyweight Whittaker edged a split decision against Brazil's Keno Machado.
He will return to the ring on Sunday to fight Imam Khataev from Russia for a place in the final.
McCormack – the No. 1 seed in his weight class – will go head-to-head against Irishman Aidan Walsh the same day.
Former professional boxer Luke Campbell, who won gold at London 2012, said: "The setup they have at the EIS [English Institute of Sport] is unbelievable.”
Great Britain won five boxing Olympic medals at London 2012 and a further three at Rio 2016.
Bryony Page became the first Sheffield-based athlete to take home a medal at this summer’s Games on Friday when she won bronze in the women’s trampoline event.