The Tru Plant Tigers headed into their decider at Wolverhampton with an 18 point lead - but they progressed through by just four points in the end after losing the second leg 52-38.Sheffield had to do it with six riders though with David Bellego ruled out of the clash having crashed on the continent over the weekend.It turned out to be a night of high entertainment and tension in the West Midlands, on a night which saw Tobiasz Musielak top the scoring for Tigers with 10 points, ahead of Jack Holder who notched nine, and skipper Kyle Howarth, who notched a total of eight.And while he would’ve preferred for his riders to have got the job done prior to the penultimate race of the tie, boss Stead was just pleased to see his side make it through to their second successive top-flight cup final.“Ultimately, we got the job done,” Stead said.“We came here knowing we needed to get to 37 points and, okay, by hook or by crook, that’s what we did.“With Wolverhampton, we knew we were in for a tough test; they’re a very, very good team with a good balance and this is an incredibly tough place to come to.“There were some really good performances and lads who came up with big rides at just the right time and that got us out of trouble.“For a neutral fan then I’m sure it was a great meeting - but my nerves were shot!”Attentions turn back to league action this Thursday (June 22, 7.30) when they go head-to-head with Leicester at Owlerton.PREMIERSHIP KO CUP, SEMI-FINAL, 2nd legWOLVERHAMPTON 52: Steve Worrall 14+1, Zach Cook 11+2, Sam Masters 9+2, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Luke Becker 5+1, Rory Schlein 4, Leon Flint 1.SHEFFIELD 38: Tobiasz Musielak 10, Jack Holder 9+1, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Lewis Kerr 5, Adam Ellis 5, Dan Gilkes 1+1, David Bellego R/R.Sheffield win 92-88 on aggregate.