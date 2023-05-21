News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Tigers speedway: Tigers star Adam Ellis set to be sole GB rider in European Championship

One of Sheffield Tigers top riders has been named as the only British rider to race in this season’s European championships.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st May 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 18:11 BST

Adam Ellis has been included in the 2023 Tauron Speedway European Championship Series, which will see him take part in four rounds of the tournament between June and September.The Tru Plant Tigers’ star has received one of the five permanent wild card positions for the four round competition which gets underway in Czestochowa on Saturday, June 17.Ellis was involved in last year’s series where he managed just a total of 11 points - but later said he learnt plenty from the experiences.

It is the latest high profile success for the Sheffield rider, who was also British champion two years ago, which won him a place in last season’s British Grand Prix at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. But injury meant he failed to complete a heat at the event, with his rides instead being shared out between the reserves.

The full line up of riders for the 2023 Tauron Speedway European Championship will be: Leon Madsen, Janusz Kolodziej, Mikkel Michelsen, Patryk Dudek, Dominik Kubera, Dimitri Berge, Kacper Woryna, Jan Kvech, Grzegorz Zengota, Andreas Lyager, Antonio Lindback, Andzejs Lebedevs, Kai Huckenbeck, Vaclav Milik, Adam Ellis.

Sheffield Tigers rider Adam Ellis will ride in this season's 2023 European championship, organisers have confirmedSheffield Tigers rider Adam Ellis will ride in this season's 2023 European championship, organisers have confirmed
None of the rounds for the championship will be held in the UK.

2023 Tauron Speedway European Championship Rounds:Round 1 - Czestochowa, June 17Round 2 - Gustrow, August 5Round 3 - Bydgoszcz, September 9Round 4 - Pardubice, September 22

