They finished the meeting with an 18 point lead at what is effectively half time, winning the meeting at Owlerton 54-36, with a tough away leg at Monmore Green still to come.
But it took a late deluge of points to secure the large margin. At the end of heat 11 there were only six points between the the teams.
But three 5-1 heat advantages in the last four races turned things around, giving Sheffield a large win on the night.
The standout heat of the evening for Tigers was perhaps their 5-1 victory in the 13th heat, whch saw Jack Holder battle back from fourth to finish second, behind Tobiasz Musielak.
That had followed on from a heat 12 which had seen Kyle Howarth brought in as a reserve switch, winning the heat ahead of second placed team mate Adam Ellis.
After sharing heat 14 in a 3-3, Tigers finished the night on another high, with Holder and Musielak again combining for another 5-1, this time against Wolves to top scored on the night, Ryan Douglas, and Rory Schlein.
Sheffield 54: Jack Holder 13 (1), Tobiasz Musielak 12 (1), Kyle Howarth 10 (1), Adam Ellis 7(2) ,David Bellego 6(1) Lewis Kerr 4 (3) Dan Gilkes 2
Wolves 36: Ryan Douglas (10), Rory Schlein 7 (1) Steve Worrall 6(1), Sam Masters 6, Leon Flint 4, Zach Cook 2(1), Luke Becker 1.