Sheffield will go into the second leg of their KO Cup semi final in a strong position after a late points surge.

They finished the meeting with an 18 point lead at what is effectively half time, winning the meeting at Owlerton 54-36, with a tough away leg at Monmore Green still to come.

But it took a late deluge of points to secure the large margin. At the end of heat 11 there were only six points between the the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three 5-1 heat advantages in the last four races turned things around, giving Sheffield a large win on the night.

Jack Holder top scored for Sheffield Tigers in a KO Cup first leg win over Wolverhampton

The standout heat of the evening for Tigers was perhaps their 5-1 victory in the 13th heat, whch saw Jack Holder battle back from fourth to finish second, behind Tobiasz Musielak.

That had followed on from a heat 12 which had seen Kyle Howarth brought in as a reserve switch, winning the heat ahead of second placed team mate Adam Ellis.

After sharing heat 14 in a 3-3, Tigers finished the night on another high, with Holder and Musielak again combining for another 5-1, this time against Wolves to top scored on the night, Ryan Douglas, and Rory Schlein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield 54: Jack Holder 13 (1), Tobiasz Musielak 12 (1), Kyle Howarth 10 (1), Adam Ellis 7(2) ,David Bellego 6(1) Lewis Kerr 4 (3) Dan Gilkes 2