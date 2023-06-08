News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Danish homeware retailer announced for city centre store
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack

Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Late surge puts Tigers in strong position in Wolves cup clash

Sheffield will go into the second leg of their KO Cup semi final in a strong position after a late points surge.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Jun 2023, 22:20 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 22:20 BST

They finished the meeting with an 18 point lead at what is effectively half time, winning the meeting at Owlerton 54-36, with a tough away leg at Monmore Green still to come.

But it took a late deluge of points to secure the large margin. At the end of heat 11 there were only six points between the the teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But three 5-1 heat advantages in the last four races turned things around, giving Sheffield a large win on the night.

Most Popular
Jack Holder top scored for Sheffield Tigers in a KO Cup first leg win over WolverhamptonJack Holder top scored for Sheffield Tigers in a KO Cup first leg win over Wolverhampton
Jack Holder top scored for Sheffield Tigers in a KO Cup first leg win over Wolverhampton

The standout heat of the evening for Tigers was perhaps their 5-1 victory in the 13th heat, whch saw Jack Holder battle back from fourth to finish second, behind Tobiasz Musielak.

That had followed on from a heat 12 which had seen Kyle Howarth brought in as a reserve switch, winning the heat ahead of second placed team mate Adam Ellis.

After sharing heat 14 in a 3-3, Tigers finished the night on another high, with Holder and Musielak again combining for another 5-1, this time against Wolves to top scored on the night, Ryan Douglas, and Rory Schlein.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield 54: Jack Holder 13 (1), Tobiasz Musielak 12 (1), Kyle Howarth 10 (1), Adam Ellis 7(2) ,David Bellego 6(1) Lewis Kerr 4 (3) Dan Gilkes 2

Wolves 36: Ryan Douglas (10), Rory Schlein 7 (1) Steve Worrall 6(1), Sam Masters 6, Leon Flint 4, Zach Cook 2(1), Luke Becker 1.

Related topics:SheffieldAdam EllisWolvesTigersJack Holder