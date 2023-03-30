Two meetings – two wins.

Sheffield Tigers have had a great start to the 2023 speedway season after beating Belle Vue twice in a week, and are due back in action against Kings Lynn on Thursday April 6, at Owlerton.

How does the team see the new season? They feel they can win the league.

Skipper Kyle Howarth said: “We’ve got a new team, a few new riders, and some from last year. It’s looking good, everyone knows each other from previous years, and other teams they’ve rode in. There’s a good atmosphere in the team.

Sheffield Tiges riders reveal their hopes for 2023 season, Clockwise from top left Kyle Howarth, Jack Holder, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Dan Gilkes

“There’s some big names come back into British speedway. That’s good and it’s made it a very interesting year, but I’m backing this team 100 per cent. I think we’re definitely a team at the top and running for a title.”

Number one Jack Holder, the sports’ Australian champion, said: “Last year we finished second, and I think we could have won that, just a few bad calls. But it’s behind us now and we’re looking forward to making it one better this year.”

New signing David Bellego said: “I’m very happy to be back here, happy to join a team that nearly won the season last year, so pleased to be back and looking forward to the new season, and looking forward to riding in England again. All ready to go, and it’s going to be a good season.” Of the riders he is joining at the club, he said: “We actually know each other very well, so I think we’re going to have a very good team spirit which I think is the key.”

New Rising Star Dan Gilkes, who took a four point haul at Belle Vue last week, said: “It’s been a long winter, and I’ve had a lot of time off the bike with my injury last year. But I’m really looking forward to becoming a Sheffield Tiger. They’ve been very good to me and I get on well with Simon Stead, the team manager. I’m looking forward to progressing on as the year goes by. I broke my arm at the end of April (last year), so it’s been a long while since I’ve raced, but I’m back to full fitness. I had the plate removed from my arm in the off-season so I’m back to full fitness and ready to do some laps."

Former British champion Adam Ellis said the winter had gone quickly. He said: “We’ve done a lot of racing so far, and we’ve got a good bunch of lads in the team. I think we’ve got lot a of potential this year to finish up in the final again and hopefully be fighting for that top spot. It’s going to be a good year.”