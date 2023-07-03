Rain cut short Sheffield’s clash with Peterborough at Owlerton – but it still ended with a win for the Tru Plant Tigers.

The meeting was ended after just 10 of the 15 heats, after heavy rain had come down before the start of heat eight, but with 10 heats having been completed at that stage, the 37-23 scoreline at that stage will stand as the result.

The downpour saw race times suddenly start to slow down to above the 67 second mark as conditions became difficult, although up that stage Sheffield riders had won all the heats. Steve Worrall ended that run of home victories with victory in heat eight for the Panthers in the wet.

When the meeting was stopped, Tigers Jack Holder was on a nine point maximum, having overtaken Ben Cook in the tricky conditions of heat 10. Tobiasz Musielak had been on six from two races including a dramatic home straight overtake of Ben Basso in heat seven just before passing the chequered flag.

Sheffield Tigers Josh Pickering said conditions were difficult after the rain had arrived in the clash with Peterborough. He scored seven paid eight from three rides.

And Josh PIckering had been on seven, paid eight from three rides, including a display in heat five which saw him battle back from last to second, to share a 5-1 heat advantage with Adam Ellis.

For the visitors, their recent star signing, Vadim Tarasenko had started to find his feet, winning heat nine after a last place in heat four and a second in heat six.

Speaking after the decision had been made to stop the meeting Josh Pickering said the conditions were difficult and would not have allowed for much overtaking, adding there were concerns over safety, with the slippy, wet track, and visibility problems from that wet track and the low sun.

He said the decision had been made by both parties. He said: “We all want to go to work and live in one piece. It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of those things.”

Sheffield 37 Peterborough 23 (stopped after 10 heats. Result stands).

Sheffield: Jack Holder 9, Louis Kerr 2 (1), Adam Ellis 4, Josh Pickering 7(1), Tobiasz Musielak 6, Kyle Howarth 5, Dan Gilkes 4.