News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Sheffield Tigers speedway: Sheffield suffer 11th hour Kyle Howarth blow for Wolves clash

Sheffield Tigers have suffered a double blow ahead of their Premiership visit to Wolves tonight.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th May 2023, 17:00 BST

They are missing number one Jack Holder after the weekend grand prix runner up was called up for a re-arranged fixture in Poland – and now skipper Kyle Howarth has been forced to pull out with an injury.

Nick Morris, a former Wolverhampton rider, has been drafted in by the Tigers to guest for Holder this evening. But they will operate rider replacement for Howarth in tonight’s (Monday May 15, 7.30) Premiership trip to Wolverhampton.Tigers said this evening the 29-year-old aggravated an injury whilst on Championship duty with Plymouth on Friday.They said: “Despite originally being determined to battle through the pain barrier, Howarth admitted defeat shortly before he was due to set off to the West Midlands.“Rider replacement will now operate with David Bellego, Lewis Kerr and Dan Gilkes eligible to cover Howarth’s programmed outings.”

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Scott Nicholls, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

Injury has ruled Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth out of the trip to Wolverhampton this evening (Mon May 15)Injury has ruled Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth out of the trip to Wolverhampton this evening (Mon May 15)
Injury has ruled Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth out of the trip to Wolverhampton this evening (Mon May 15)
Most Popular

SHEFFIELD: Nick Morris, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth R/R, Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.

Related topics:Sheffield TigersSheffieldWolvesPremiershipJack HolderPoland