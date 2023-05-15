They are missing number one Jack Holder after the weekend grand prix runner up was called up for a re-arranged fixture in Poland – and now skipper Kyle Howarth has been forced to pull out with an injury.

Nick Morris, a former Wolverhampton rider, has been drafted in by the Tigers to guest for Holder this evening. But they will operate rider replacement for Howarth in tonight’s (Monday May 15, 7.30) Premiership trip to Wolverhampton.Tigers said this evening the 29-year-old aggravated an injury whilst on Championship duty with Plymouth on Friday.They said: “Despite originally being determined to battle through the pain barrier, Howarth admitted defeat shortly before he was due to set off to the West Midlands.“Rider replacement will now operate with David Bellego, Lewis Kerr and Dan Gilkes eligible to cover Howarth’s programmed outings.”